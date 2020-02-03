Kangana Ranaut is prepping hard for her next flick Thalaivi. The actress made her Kollywood debut with Jayam Ravi’s Dhaam Dhoom, which released in 2008. After more than a decade, the Panga actress is making a comeback in Tamil with Thalaivi, which is based on the life of a former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa.

Going by recent pictures from Thalaivi sets, it seems that the Kangana’s training is paying off. On Sunday, the makers of the film released a new still in which Kangana can be seen recreating a Bharatnatyam pose. Looking at the photo, director AL Vijay and his team seem to be shooting an iconic dance sequence in the film.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the glimpse from Jayalalithaa’s biopic. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “#KanganaRanaut… Here’s the new glimpse from #Jayalalithaa biopic #Thalaivi… Costars #ArvindSwami as #MGR… Directed by Vijay… Produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh… 26 June 2020 release in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu (sic).”

The first look from the film was revealed in November, last year.

In January, the makers of the film shared Arvind Swami’s first, look as Maruthur Gopala Ramachandran (MGR) from the film. Sharing his look from the film, Arvind Swami tweeted, “Here is my first look as Puratchi Thalaivar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in Thalaivi (sic),”

Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi . A teaser follows at 10.30 am today. Hope u like it 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LjnN6Ybwrw — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) January 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana also took to her official Instagram handle to share some BTS pictures from the sets of Thalaivi.

Helmed by Vijay and co-produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 26, this year.