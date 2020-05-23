Kangana Ranaut’s film Tanu Weds Manu Returns finally completed 5 years of its release on Friday. Helmed by Anand L Rai, the film crossed the Rs 150-crore mark. After 5 years, it seems like Anand L Rai is feeling nostalgic over the same. The actor-director shared a few memories of the film.

Taking it to Twitter, he retweeted two posts by his own production house, Colour Yellow Productions. One tweet read “#5yearsofTWMR, Can we call this marriage hum do, humara ek?” while another said “Datto has more swagger than everyone combined”.

Meanwhile, Kangana’s team also shared a few pictures from the film on Instagram.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns, a sequel to 2011 rom-com Tanu Weds Manu, had Kangana in a double role– a rebellious Tanuja and a young Haryanvi college student Datto. The film was particularly noteworthy in bringing forth the sights and sounds of Uttar Pradesh.

Currently, Kangana is practicing self-isolation, along with her family in Manali home. She keeps on treating her fans with one or the other form including her writing and poetry and her workout videos.

Recently, she has released a video where she recites Aasmaan, a poem penned and directed by her.