Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday offered glimpses of the gruelling training regime she had to go through for her forthcoming film Rashmi Rocket.

Taapsee shared a video on her verified Instagram account where she is seen trying to catch her breath while running on the tracks, and then working out in the gym.

In the video, Taapsee says: “It was painful. Third day of shoot… I felt my body could not take it anymore. I just could not run anymore. I had to stop the shoot for a while to just be able to walk. For this film I needed to hit the gym and hit the gym real bad.”

The actress wrote along with her video: “As I finish the last athletic training today for #RashmiRocket here’s the journey I was waiting to share with you all….Or rather a glimpse of it. If it makes you curious then the transformation was worth it. The full journey tomorrow.”

Taapsee has been into heavy workout over the past months for her role of a runner in Rashmi Rocket. She plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee’s husband in the Akarsh Khurana directorial.