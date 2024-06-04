Taapsee Pannu and her 5 sizzling saree looks in ‘Haseen Dilruba’

In the film ‘Haseen Dilruba’, Taapsee Pannu portrays the role of Rani Saxena and enchanted viewers with her poise and allure. This romantic dark thriller, which has a sequel titled ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba’ on the horizon, stands out not just for its gripping narrative but also for Taapsee’s exquisite fashion choices. Her collection of cotton sarees in the movie has especially captured the admiration of fans. Here, we spotlight five unforgettable saree looks that define her as the quintessential Haseen Dilruba.

1. Oceanic Elegance

Taapsee exudes effortless style in a serene blue saree paired with a matching blouse. The tranquil hue of the saree enhances her grace, making it a standout look that melds comfort with high fashion.

2. Vibrant in Green

This striking parrot green saree is a testament to Taapsee’s bold fashion sense. Complemented by delicate anklets, a vivid red rose tucked into her hair, and a sleek bun, this ensemble beautifully frames her features, highlighting her natural beauty.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

3. Timeless in White

Simplicity speaks volumes with this white cotton saree. Taapsee’s natural curls add to the charm, creating a look that’s both enchanting and elegant. The saree’s clean lines emphasize her petite waist, making it a look that’s both classic and alluring.

4. Red Radiance

The red saree, paired with a matching blouse and adorned with a red rose in her hair, is a timeless piece that never fails to impress. This classic ensemble exudes a charm that is both powerful and enduring, cementing its place as a favorite.

5. Floral Fantasy

In a flowing floral red and white saree, Taapsee Pannu looks every bit the dream. With her hair left open, complemented by chunky earrings and bracelets, the saree’s printed roses enhance her ethereal appearance, making this look truly captivating.

These five looks not only highlight Taapsee Pannu’s impeccable fashion sense but also reinforce her role as the ultimate Haseen Dilruba. Each saree tells a story of elegance, charm, and timeless beauty, much like her character in the film. As fans eagerly await the sequel, these sartorial choices remain a significant part of what makes Taapsee’s portrayal so memorable.