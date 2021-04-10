Actress Swara Bhasker, who is currently shooting in Goa, celebrates her birthday on Friday. She was in for a surprise when she walked into a decorated hall to realise that a surprise midnight birthday party had been arranged by her parents from Delhi.

Swara, who is in Goa to shoot for the film “Jahaan Chaar Yaar”, was greeted by decorations and three cakes at the beach side venue. It seems her parents took help of her industry colleague and friend Shikha Talsania and other colleagues to put up the surprise party.

Swara posted an Instagram video on Friday to give fans a glimpse of the birthday celebration, which was carried out following Covid guidelines.

“My parents & colleagues organised a celebration, on the eve of my birthday, in advance so I get surprised! And boy was I surprised!! I’m the luckiest person in the world to have these parents, this family & these friends,” she captioned the video.

In the video, Swara is seen getting emotional as her parents join her through a video call.

Swara is currently shooting “Jahaan Chaar Yaar”, also featuring Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra. The first schedule of the Kamal Pandey directorial took place in Lucknow.