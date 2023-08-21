Swara Bhasker shares post disapproving Alia Bhatt’s support for Elvish Yadav

Alia Bhatt has been showing her support for Elvish Yadav in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. While he emerged as the victor of the show, his win has garnered mixed reactions. A particular tweet criticized Alia for endorsing Elvish, labelling him as someone without shame, given his history of insulting Swara Bhaskar back in 2021.

Alia Bhatt seemed to be part of the massive audience that engaged with Salman Khan’s second instalment of Bigg Boss OTT. For the actress, this had added significance, given that her half-sister Pooja Bhatt was among the 13 contenders in the competition, eventually making it to the finals. As Alia rooted for Pooja’s success, she also commended Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani. The culmination came on August 14, with Elvish prevailing over Abhishek Malhan to secure the coveted trophy.

Swara Bhaskar subtly criticized Alia Bhatt’s endorsement of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ victor Elvish Yadav, implying her disapproval.

Swara shared a retweet that criticized Alia Bhatt for backing the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ champion. Although Swara refrained from adding her own commentary, she aligned herself indirectly with the group of individuals who have called out Alia for supporting Elvish Yadav. This is noteworthy because Elvish Yadav has previously sparked controversies through his online statements, some of which have been directed against Swara Bhaskar.

Alia Bhatt, who is basking in the success of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” held an interactive session on Instagram where fans could ask her anything. During the session, a fan inquired about her thoughts on the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Alia replied with “Systummm.” In response, the YouTuber expressed affection by saying, “I Love You.”

However, those who weren’t supportive of Elvish Yadav’s win criticized Alia for backing him. Some people pointed out that he had been disrespectful to Swara Bhasker in the past. They found old tweets from Elvish where he had written unpleasant things about Swara.

One user shared these tweets:

“Hello @aliaa08, This is Elvish Yadav, the person you’re showering praise upon. Take a good look at his utterly reprehensible attitude towards women, how he is shamelessly engages in $’exual h@rassm€nt directed at@ReallySwara. What a downgrade for an actress like you.” The user attached screenshots of how insulting Elvish has been towards Swara.

Swara responded to the tweet and shared it on her own profile. In 2021, Swara and Elvish got in a heated exchange on Twitter regarding a political issue. When Swara provided evidence to counter Elvish’s claims, she tweeted, “Liar liar! Chaddhi (underwear) on fire!” Elvish’s response was, “Excessive m@sturb@tion makes you blind was a myth but swara didi isko sahi prove karri hai. GST word use kiya mene swara?”

Alia has been a consistent supporter of Elvish for quite some time. During a promotional event for “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” in Kolkata, Alia remarked. “Elvish mujhe bohot naughty lagte hai. Unka jaisa woh andaaz hai, jaise woh bolta hai (Elvish seems very naughty to me. The way he carries himself, the way he speaks), it’s very entertaining. He is very funny. I like him a lot.”