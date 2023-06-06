Fahad Ahmad and Swara Bhaskar have revealed that they are expecting their first child. She tweeted to share the news “Occasionally, all of your prayers are granted at once! As we enter a completely new world, we feel blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ), she wrote. Other hashtags Swara used included “#comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #OctoberBaby.”

Swara’s followers and fans wished the couple luck on their new experience. “Congrats Swara and Fahad. What a lovely moment… and a magical one too,” one person wrote. “Congratulations to both of you,” said another.

Swara is an actor and Fahad is the state president of the Samajwadi Party’s youth wing, Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha. Fahad and Swara got married in February. On social media, she had posted the information and said, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”

Swara and Fahad wed later in March and had elaborate celebrations, including mehendi, sangeet, and qawwali night events. They even hosted receptions in Delhi and Mumbai, where a number of famous people, politicians, and other dignitaries joined them. The couple’s first Eid as husband and wife was in April.