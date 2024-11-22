Swara Bhasker slams the ‘national cyber debate’ around her wardrobe post-marriage

Swara Bhasker has never shied away from being vocal or minced her words when she calls out something. The actress has often faced criticism for her statements, film choices, views, and vocal nature. Recently, several social media users trolled Swara for her sombre wardrobe after she tied the knot with Fahad Ahmad. The ‘Raanjhanaa’ took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam trolls critiquing her wardrobe choices, sharing pictures that question the claims.

Taking to the microblogging site, Swara commented, “I didn’t realise my wardrobe choices post marriage are a national cyber debate (bizarre!)…Here are more pics of me post marriage to give Sanghi vermin more fodder for their dung. Im sorry @FahadZirarAhmad doesn’t fit your stereotype of a conservative Muslim husband. Lol!”

Along with the caption, the actress shared pictures to iterate her point. One of the pictures is of the actress looking chic in a dazzling off-shoulder gown as she poses with her husband. Other snaps are from her maternity shoot and with her baby.

For the unversed, Swara Bhasker married Fahad Ahmad, a National Congress Party (NCP) leader who previously worked as a student activist and politician. After tying the knot in 2023, the two welcomed a baby girl, Rabiya, in September 2023. Before joining the NCP, Fahad served as a member of the Samajwadi Party. He fought the Maharashtra Assembly elections of 2024 from the Anushakto Nagar constituency in south-central.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the actress also had a fallout with food blogger Nalini Unagar over the latter’s tweet declaring pride in being a vegetarian. Taking to X, Nalini posted, “I’m proud to be a vegetarian. My plate is free from tears, cruelty and guilt.” In response, Swara replied, “Honestly… I don’t understand this smug self-righteousness of vegetarians. Your entire diet is made up of denying the calf its mother’s milk..forcibly impregnating cows, then separating them from their babies & stealing their milk. You eat root vegetables? That kills the whole plant! Please relax with the virtue signalling just because it’s Bakr Eid!”

On the work front, Swara’s last was the 2018 movie ‘Veerey Di Wedding,’ alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor.