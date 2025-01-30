Swara Bhaskar slams X after permanent suspension over ‘copyright violations’

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has found herself in a social media storm after her account on X (formerly Twitter) was permanently suspended. She took to Instagram to share the news, calling the decision “ridiculous and untenable.”

In her post, Swara Bhaskar explained that her X account was disabled over alleged copyright infringements related to two specific images.

One was a widely recognized protest slogan in Hindi—'”Gandhi, we are ashamed; your killers are still alive”‘. The other was a picture of her own child waving the Indian flag on Republic Day, with the child’s face concealed.

Expressing her frustration, Bhaskar questioned how these could be copyright violations. She suggested that mass reporting may have led to the suspension, calling it an attempt to silence her voice.

“If these tweets have been mass reported, they are aimed to harass me and suppress my freedom of speech,” she wrote, urging X to review its decision.

The actress has outspoken political views and has frequently faced online backlash. Her suspension has sparked debate, with supporters calling it a case of digital censorship.

Beyond her activism, Bhaskar has carved a niche in Bollywood with her powerful performances in both commercial and independent films. She first gained recognition for her role in ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ (2011), earning a Filmfare nomination.

Her performance in ‘Raanjhanaa’ (2013) further cemented her reputation as a talented supporting actress.

She later took on lead roles in critically acclaimed films like ‘Nil Battey Sannata’ (2016) and ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’ (2017). She won awards and accolades for these movies. Her work in ‘Veere Di Wedding’ (2018) also earned her another Filmfare nomination.