Vijay Deverakonda reveals his relationship status amid dating rumours with Rashmika

Netizens have often linked Vijay Deverakonda with Rashmika Mandanna. The duo sparked dating rumours after their electric chemistry on-screen gave fans butterflies. Vijay and Rashmika shared the screen in ‘Geetha Govindam’ and subsequently in ‘Dear Comrade.’ Their magnetic on-screen connection led fans to root for their real-life pairing. Apart from their on-screen dynamics, the duo are close friends and several of their interactions have sparked dating rumours. Notably, a clip of Vijay saying “What’s up re” to the ‘Pushpa’ actress during ‘Animal’ promotions went viral. This further fuelled fans’ speculations about a brewing relationship between the two. Recently, the ‘Arjun Reddy’ star teased his relationship status confirming that he is ‘not single.’

Vijay Deverakonda is currently promoting his latest music video ‘Sahiba’ opposite Radhikka Madan, directed by Jasleen Royal. During one of his recent interviews, the actor finally opened up about his views on love and his relationship status. Previously, when probed about his dating life, the actor would give vague responses or meticulously dodge the question. During his recent interview with Curly Tales, the actor candidly announced, “I am 35 years old. You think I will be single?”. The response stoked fans’ curiosities about his dating life, leading them to link Vijay with Rashmika.

Sharing his idea of love, the actor revealed, “I know what it feels like to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don’t know unconditional love because my love comes with expectations, so clearly my love isn’t unconditional.” Critiquing contemporary romantic notions, he added, “I feel everything is over-romanticized.”

Following the interview, a snippet from the conversation went viral on social media, stirring speculations. While the actor didn’t reveal the name of his girlfriend, fans think it is the ‘Animal’ actress, Rashmika Mandanna.

On the work front, Vijay last made a cameo appearance in Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ The actor is currently busy with his untitled film ‘VD12.’ On the other hand, Rashmika is gearing up for the release of the sequel film ‘Pushpa: The Rule.’ The highly-anticipated title is going to hit theatres on December 5. Moving ahead, the actress’ plate is full with back-to-back projects. These include- ‘Kubera,’ ‘Chhavaa,’ ‘Sikandar,’ ‘Thama,’ ‘Rainbow,’ and ‘The Girlfriend.’