Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios Wins Miss Universe 2023

Sheynnis Palacios, a 23-year-old from Nicaragua, secured the title of Miss Universe 2023 in a glittering event at the Jose Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador, on November 19 (IST). The 72nd edition of the Miss Universe pageant witnessed the participation of contestants from 84 countries. Miss Universe 2022, R’Bonney Gabriel of the USA, gracefully handed over the prestigious crown amid the applause of an enthusiastic audience. The ceremony was skillfully hosted by Jeannie Mai, Olivia Culpo, and Maria Menounos.

Palacios claimed the coveted title with an outstanding response to the final question posed to her: “If you could live one year in another woman’s shoes, who would you choose and why?” Opting for Mary Wollstonecraft, she highlighted the historical significance of Wollstonecraft’s actions in paving the way for women’s opportunities. Palacios expressed her desire to continue breaking gender barriers and promoting equal opportunities for women in various fields. She stressed the need for the bridge in income gap, enabling women to pursue careers without limitations, emphasizing the progress made from 1750 to 2023.

Hailing from Nicaragua, Palacios holds a degree in communication and is particularly passionate about working behind the camera. Her aspirations extend to thriving as a producer or editor. Despite facing life’s challenges, Palacios maintains a positive outlook. Her personal experiences with anxiety served as a catalyst for the launch of “Entiende tu mente” (Understand Your Mind), an initiative focused on raising awareness about mental health and destigmatizing related issues. Through this endeavor, she aims to contribute to the well-being of individuals, drawing from her own journey with anxiety.

In essence, Sheynnis Palacios, the newly crowned Miss Universe, stands at the intersection of history and progress, embodying the spirit of breaking barriers and creating opportunities for women in the year 2023.