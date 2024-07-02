‘Chapter 2’ podcast: Actor Rhea Chakraborty calles herself bigger ‘gold digger’ than Sushmita Sen

Actor Rhea Chakraborty had recently announced her Podcast titled Chapter 2 with actor Sushmita Sen being her first guest.

The “Sonali Cable” actress just posted the promo for episode 1 of her podcast on social media on Tuesday. In it, 32-year-old Rhea calls herself a bigger gold digger than Sushmita.

With the caption “I just turned 32 yesterday, and what a journey it’s been!”. These past 4 years have been all about change, growth, and becoming a version of myself that I’m finally feeling good about. To celebrate, we’re kicking off something special – inviting incredible individuals who’ve embraced their own #Chapter2 in life.

And to start with, who better than the incredible @sushmitasen47! I’ve looked up to her ever since I was a kid, and I’m still in awe of how she keeps challenging life and winning at it.

We had such a great chat about life, love and evolution.

Sequels are usually boring, but not this one!

Chapter 2, Stay Tuned”.

“You know there is a bigger gold digger than you in this room,” Rhea said in the promo’s first line. Incredulous former Miss India queries, “Really? “Oh, you are too,” Rhea responds, “Yes me, I’m the bigger one.”

Rhea further said “I would love to create a curriculum for the upbringing,” ‘Meri Dad Ki Maruti’ actress ended the promo by saying, “I want to bring change,” which made Sushmita laugh.

Notably, Sushmita and Rhea were both brutally trolled for their romantic lives, earning them the nicknames “gold diggers.” by their fans.

Rhea Chakraborty gained notoriety on June 14, 2020, after her partner Sushant Singh Rajput committed himself. The “Jalebi” actress was trolled after the death of the actor. She was even blamed for Rajput’s death.

Sushmita Sen, won Miss World Pageant 1994 at the age of 18. She has also worked in numerous films. Apart from the films, her love life was also a point of talking for her fans as she was brutally trolled and called a “gold digger”. She broke up with Rohman Shawl in 2021 to officially confirm her relation with businessman and cricket administrator Lalit Modi.

Rhea is currently in the process of rebuilding her life step by step.