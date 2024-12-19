Anushka Sharma hails R Ashwin’s legacy as he retires from international cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin, India’s legendary spinner, announced his retirement from international cricket following the draw in the Brisbane Test, bringing an end to an illustrious career that spanned over a decade. As soon as the news broke, tributes poured in from across the cricketing world, with players, fans, and even Bollywood stars, including Anushka Sharma, celebrating his monumental contributions to the game.

Anushka Sharma, wife of cricketer Virat Kohli. She shared a heartfelt video of Ashwin, where he is seen addressing a press conference to announce his retirement. In her post, Anushka wrote, “A Lasting Legacy.”

The admiration for Ashwin was not limited to Anushka. Actor Ranveer Singh also took to Instagram, sharing his thoughts on Ashwin’s exceptional career.

He posted, “One of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you for the memories,” a sentiment that resonated with many fans of the game.

Other Bollywood celebrities, including Nakuul Mehta and Arjun Kapoor, also expressed their admiration for the cricketer’s contributions.

Nakuul Mehta, in particular, shared a nostalgic tribute, reflecting on the many iconic moments that Ashwin had been a part of. “End of The Carrom Ball Maestro Era. I have felt heavy all day,” he wrote. He recalled how Ashwin’s performances, especially his match-winning efforts at Chepauk, became benchmarks for some of the most memorable moments in Indian cricket.

“Ashwin’s contribution to Indian cricket would truly be understood in the years to come,” Nakuul added, praising Ashwin for being an “absolute master and servant to the game.”

Arjun Kapoor also took to Instagram to celebrate Ashwin’s career, writing, “To the man who gave us moments to celebrate, matches to remember, and pride that can’t be measured. Thank you, Ashwin, for being a true game-changer.”

Ashwin’s journey in international cricket began in 2011, when he made his Test debut against the West Indies. Over the course of his career, he played 106 Tests, amassing an incredible 537 wickets and 3,503 runs. His 37 five-wicket hauls in Tests are a testament to his consistency and skill.

Ashwin’s ability to shine in tough conditions, particularly against Australia, was remarkable. In 23 Tests against the Aussies, he claimed 115 wickets, maintaining an economy rate of just 2.71.

One of Ashwin’s crowning achievements was his performance in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he set a record by taking 29 wickets, the most by any bowler in a single series. His remarkable career also includes being the fastest Indian bowler to reach 350 Test wickets and ranking as India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests.