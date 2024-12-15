Govinda and Sushmita Sen reunite at Anees Bazmee’s 45-year celebration

Bollywood stars Govinda and Sushmita Sen reunited on Saturday evening to celebrate filmmaker Anees Bazmee’s remarkable 45-year journey in the Indian film industry.

The event, a glittering affair attended by Bollywood’s elite, was a tribute to Bazmee’s immense contribution to Indian cinema, particularly in the comedy genre.

Advertisement

Govinda and Sushmita Sen, who starred together in the popular 2001 comedy ‘Kyonki Main Jhooth Nahi Bolta’, shared a warm moment as they posed together, bringing back memories of their on-screen chemistry.

Advertisement

The film, directed by Bazmee, was a Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film ‘Liar Liar’. It featured Govinda as a lawyer who, after being cursed to tell the truth, finds his life turned upside down.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan meets Amit Shah, promotes ‘Baby John’ in Delhi

Sushmita played his supportive wife, and their performances, paired with Bazmee’s signature humor, made the film a fan favorite.

The event, which saw an impressive turnout of industry stalwarts, celebrated not only Bazmee’s career but also the camaraderie of Bollywood’s biggest names. Govinda, known for his impeccable comic timing, and Sushmita, admired for her elegance, added extra charm to the evening.

The guest list read like a who’s who of Bollywood, with luminaries such as Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, Kartik Aaryan, Jackie Shroff, Bobby Deol, Ektaa Kapoor, and many others in attendance.

The night was full of nostalgia, laughter, and heartfelt tributes, highlighting the lasting impact of Bazmee’s work on Indian cinema.

Bazmee, who has directed a number of iconic films over the years, was lauded for his ability to blend humor with emotion, creating memorable characters and unforgettable moments on screen.