Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared an Instagram video of a billboard put up in Hollywood for the late Bollywood actor.

The billboard features Sushant’s picture, captioned: “The world has its eyes on the case.”

“A Billboard in Hollywood put up for Bhai. Thanks and so grateful for all the support #JusticeforSushant,” she wrote on Instagram, along with the video.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. While the CBI is investigating the death, on Thursday morning Sushant’s father KK Singh issued a video stating the late actor’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, was giving poison to his son for a long time and was his murderer. In the 15-second video, Singh, speaking in Hindi, demanded the CBI arrest Rhea and her associates.