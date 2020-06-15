It was a shocking Sunday for the entire Bollywood film fraternity as they lost another gem, Sushant Singh Rajput. The 34-year-old actor had reportedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, as per police officials. As soon as the news about his demise broke, numerous Bollywood actors mourned the death of this talented actor who had given stellar performances both in the Indian television industry and Bollywood.

Hours after his death, another fact has come to the limelight regarding Kai Po Che actor. The MS Dhoni star visited his hometown in Bihar last year after a gap of almost 17 years. It seems like his busy schedule did not give him time to pay a visit to his ancestral place.

The actor whose mother passed away when he was 16, met his father and other relatives during his stay there. Not only that but he also spent quality time with the locals, played cricket, and clicked pictures with them.

The down-to-earth actor initially began his career with TV shows including Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Pavitra Rishta. The actor then got his breakthrough in Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che.

However, his popularity reached its heights when he was roped in for the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the role of the popular Indian skipper. Sushant’s last performance was in Dil Bechara which is yet to be released.

According to India Times, the movie will likely be released on OTT platform. The Dil Bechara is the remake of popular Hollywood movie and novel ‘The Fault in Our Stars’.