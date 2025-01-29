‘Superboys of Malegaon’ set for February 2025 release

‘Superboys of Malegaon’, the much-awaited film directed by Reema Kagti, is all set to hit theaters on February 28, 2025.

Written by Varun Grover, this Amazon MGM Studios original promises to captivate audiences with its heartfelt story and powerful performances.

The film features an ensemble cast of talented actors, including Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and Anuj Singh Duhan in pivotal roles.

The narrative of ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ revolves around Nasir Shaikh, an aspiring filmmaker from the small town of Malegaon.

In a community where Bollywood films provide a much-needed escape from the daily grind, Nasir is inspired to create a movie for the people of his town, by the people of his town.

With a quirky group of friends by his side, Nasir embarks on a journey to bring his cinematic vision to life, offering a fresh perspective and hope to the people of Malegaon.

Described as both poignant and uplifting, the film explores the intersection of filmmaking and friendship, capturing the challenges and joys that arise when these two worlds collide.

The makers promise a unique and heartwarming take on the spirit of creativity and collaboration.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions, ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ has already garnered attention at several prestigious international film festivals.

It premiered in the Gala section at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and has showcased at the 68th BFI London Film Festival, the Palm Springs International Film Festival, and the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Following its theatrical release, ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.