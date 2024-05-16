Sunny Kaushal celebrates brother Vicky’s birthday with throwback snap

Today marks a special day for actor Vicky Kaushal as he turns 36, and his brother Sunny Kaushal took to Instagram to make it extra special.

Sharing some nostalgic moments, Sunny Kaushal posted a heartwarming childhood picture of Vicky alongside a snapshot of him cutting his birthday cake, captioned with a sweet message, “36 saalon mein zyada toh kuch nahi badla…Happy birthday cutie @vickykaushal09.”

The sibling duo recently graced ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, where they delighted fans with their endearing ‘bromance’. During the episode, Vicky reminisced about a childhood incident where they both got into trouble with their parents, sharing some humorous family anecdotes.

Their bond was further highlighted as they discussed their shared love for dancing, recalling their childhood performances in building cultural programs, much to the delight of their guests.

On the professional front, Vicky is gearing up for his role in ‘Chhava’, where he portrays the character of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna as his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale. Rashmika, in an Instagram post, expressed her gratitude to the director and Vicky for their exceptional collaboration on set, praising their professionalism and warmth.

In response, Rashmika affectionately addressed Vicky as Maharaj, expressing her admiration for his work ethic and kindness. She also shared a humorous anecdote from the set, showcasing the camaraderie between the co-stars.

Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films is producing ‘Chhava’, set to grace theaters on December 6, 2024, promising audiences a captivating cinematic experience.

As Vicky celebrates another year of life, surrounded by the love of family and friends, fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming projects and continue to admire his talent and charm on and off the screen.