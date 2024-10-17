Vicky Kaushal celebrates three years of ‘Sardar Udham’

Actor Vicky Kaushal recently marked a significant milestone, celebrating three years since the release of his acclaimed film ‘Sardar Udham’.

Taking to Instagram, Kaushal shared a heartfelt post, expressing his gratitude for the journey of the film. He captioned his post, “Forever grateful. #3yearsofSardarUdham,” accompanied by a snapshot that captures the essence of his powerful portrayal.

Released in 2021 on Prime Video, ‘Sardar Udham’ quickly became a critical darling, earning the prestigious Best Hindi Film Feature Award at the 69th National Film Awards. Directed by Soojit Sircar, the film delves into the life of freedom fighter Udham Singh, who famously assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, in 1940.

This act was a poignant response to the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919, an event that deeply scarred India’s struggle for independence.

The film not only resonated with audiences but also garnered numerous accolades during its run at various award ceremonies, including the IIFA Awards and the Filmfare Awards.

Vicky Kaushal’s performance was particularly celebrated, earning him the Best Actor award at the IIFA 2022. ‘Sardar Udham’ also took home awards for its outstanding cinematography, editing, and visual effects.

Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, ‘Sardar Udham’ features an impressive ensemble cast, including Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton, and Amol Parashar. Together, they brought to life a story that not only honors a national hero but also explores the broader themes of justice and sacrifice.

As Vicky Kaushal reflects on the film’s success, he is also looking ahead to his upcoming project, ‘Chhaava’. This historical drama, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, sees Kaushal stepping into the shoes of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of the legendary Indian warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The recently released teaser for ‘Chhaava’ has generated significant buzz.