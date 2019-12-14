After the makers dropped the character posters of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor from their upcoming dance-drama Street Dancer 3D, they released a new poster on Saturday.

The makers of the film shared another poster featuring Prabhu Deva in his own style. On Saturday, Varun Dhawan took to his official Instagram handle to share the new poster featuring Prabhu Deva.

In the poster shared on Instagram, Prabhu Deva looked battle-ready, donning all-black look. He can be seen wearing black tee with lower and jacket. To complete his look, the dancer-actor black hat on the head. Alongside the poster, Varun wrote, “Rhythm is in his DNA #StreetDancer3D trailer on 18th Dec. #prabhudeva (sic).”

The makers have also announced that the official trailer is scheduled to debut on Wednesday, 18 December.

Directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D’Souza, the film stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Dhawan and Kapoor will once again share screen space after 2015’s ABCD 2.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Shakti Mohan, Nora Fatehi, Prabhu Deva, Sonam Bajwa and Aparshakti Khurana also star in vital roles. Mohan will make her Bollywood debut with this feature. The first schedule took place in Amritsar after which, the cast and crew shot in London.

Street Dancer 3D releases on 24 January 2020, along with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s sports drama Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead.

Check other posters: