Stree 3, Bhediya 2, Munjya 2: Maddock drops release slate for its horror-comedy Avengers

In 2018, Maddock Films laid the foundation of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe with its genre-defining film ‘Stree.’ The film amalgamated a generous dose of horror and comedy and hinged upon Indian folklore. The success of the film paved the way for a cinematic universe which has been expanding ever since, with titles like ‘Bhediya,’ and ‘Munjya.’ After the unprecedented success of ‘Stree 2’ which broke all boundaries, Dinesh Vijan has unveiled a line-up of 8 titles for four years. The MCU-like slate promises ‘Stree 3,’ ‘Bhediya 2’ and ‘Munjya 3.’ The titles will unite with a grand Avengers-like showdown in two epic parts.

The meticulously planned line-up promises a continuous supply of Maddock’s signature style of horror-comedy films fusing social themes with horror, wit, and tasteful comedy, brought to life by a studded cast. The cinematic universe is also looking at a few new titles including Ayushmaan Khurrana’s ‘Thama,’ ‘Chamunda,’ and ‘Shakti Shalini.’ Meanwhile, the OG films are set for sequels and threequels. Subsequently, the entire slate of the MSU will culminate into a two-part epic showdown titled ‘Pehla Mahayudh’ and ‘Doosra Mahayudh.’ The Marvel-style slate teases compelling cross-overs before the characters come together for a riveting final saga like ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ However, this 4-year saga is just setting the stage for the extravaganza that is in planning for the future.

In an official statement, producer Dinesh Vijan stated, “Our mission at Maddock has always been to innovate and entertain. We’ve crafted compelling characters that resonate with audiences, grounded in India’s rich culture and heritage. This deep connection has made our stories not just relatable, but also meaningful. Also, with a passionate and devoted fanbase, we’re now setting the stage for something even bigger: a cinematic universe that brings unforgettable characters and their stories to life like never before. We can’t wait to take audiences on this journey through 2028 and beyond. We are just getting started!”

The line-up for Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is as follows:

2025

Thama (Diwali), Shakti Shalini (December 31).

2026

Bhediya 2 (August 14), Chamunda (December 4).

2027

Stree 3 (August 13), Mahamunjya (December 24).

2028

Pehla Mahayudh (August 11), Doosara Mahayudh (Diwali, October 18).

With its impressive track record and niche dominance, the film franchise has created a space for itself in the fabric of Indian Cinema. Developed on relatively humble budgets, the titles of the cinematic universe have racked up smashing numbers at the box office, underscoring its mettle, time and again. Moving ahead, fans have high expectations from the cinematic universe. Especially, the titles- ‘Stree 3,’ ‘Bhediya 2, and ‘Munjya 3’ (‘Mahamunjya) shoulder the weight of fans’ expectations. If the grand line-up ends up breaking box offices, the Maddock Cinematic Universe will be the start of an era-defining saga.