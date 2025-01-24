Ayushmann Khurrana appointed as ambassador of FICCI Frames

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Wall of Fame boasts a new addition. FICCI Frames has announced the ‘Article 15’ actor as the brand ambassador for its 25th anniversary convention. The global media and entertainment conventions is one of the biggest of its kind. Khurrana expresses his delight over recieving the opportunity.

This year’s theme is- “RISE: Redefining Innovation, Sustainability and Excellence.” The theme suggests deliberation on the evolution of entertainment arts and fostering creativity. The convention will mark the presence of leading stakeholders and policymakers.

Taking to social media, Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his pleasure in being bestowed with the opportunity. The actor says, “It is a huge honour for me to be announced as the first Brand Ambassador for FICCI Frames in its silver jubilee year. As someone who arrived in Mumbai from Chandigarh with nothing but dreams in my eyes, I could never have imagined this incredible journey, one where my work has not only touched lives but also become a part of India’s rich pop culture tapestry.”

He adds, “In my new role, I am committed to working closely with the exceptional FICCI team to champion disruption, celebrate innovation, and highlight the excellence our industry consistently delivers.”

Previously, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Amitabh Bachchan have addressed FICCI Frames.

Meanwhile, other prolific attendees include Ajit Pai, former Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission. Moreover, Jim Egan, CEO of BBC Global News, and JB Perrette, President of Discovery Networks International will also grace the event among others.

On the work front, Ayushmann’s last was ‘Dream Girl 2’ which released in 2023. Moving ahead, the actor has Maddock’s ‘Thama’ in the pipeline. The film is a part of Maddock’s highly successful Horror Comedy Universe.