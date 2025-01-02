Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s ‘SSMB’ launches with a pooja ceremony

Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s collaborative project currently dubbed ‘SSMB’ is one of the most anticipated releases. Ever since the announcement of the high-intensity collaboration between the ace filmmaker of ‘RRR’ and the superstar, fans have been buzzing with curiosity. On Thursday, the project was launched with a pooja ceremony with the core team in attendance including Rajamouli’s wife, Rama.

The studded project officially launched with a pooja ceremony at the Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad. A paparazzo clicked Rama arriving at the venue on Thursday morning. Moments later, Mahesh Babu arrived at the venue. Key personnel from the film’s team attended the ceremony. While the details of the film remain tightly guarded, word is that ‘SSMB’ will be an action-entertainer resembling the ‘Indiana Jones’ style.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamlesh Nand (work) (@artistrybuzz_)



Previously, during a special screening of ‘RRR’ in Japan, Rajamouli teased his collaboration with the Telugu star. He said, “His name is Mahesh Babu. He is a Telugu actor (people hoot). Looks like many of you already know him. He is very handsome. Hopefully, we finish the film a little bit fast and during the release, I will bring him here, and I’ll introduce him to you. I’m sure you will love him as well.”

Meanwhile, a recent Pinkvilla report stated that Priyanka Chopra is in talks to join Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s film. As per a report, the Desi Girl is going to make her awaited comeback with the pan-Indian project. A source revealed to the outlet, “The script is in its final stages.” Meanwhile, the film will go on floors in April 2025. “Rajamouli was seeking a female lead with global appeal, and Priyanka was the perfect choice. Over the past six months, the filmmaker had multiple meetings with her, and everything has aligned perfectly for this collaboration.”

Also Read: Following several advisories, Diljit Dosanjh faces legal action for alcohol songs

Moreover, the source added, “Priyanka Chopra is thrilled to collaborate with a visionary like SS Rajamouli and team up with Mahesh Babu for an adventure like never before. This project is a new challenge for her, with a character that offers plenty of action alongside Mahesh Babu. It’s a well-crafted role, and Priyanka has already begun preparing for the film.”

Coming to the other cast members, Prithviraj Sukumaran is also a part of the project. He will be playing the role of the antagonist. Additionally, the film will be a two-part epic saga.