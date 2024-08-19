Stree 2 shatters records with 172cr collection in 3 days

Shraddha Kapoor is making waves at the box office with her latest film, ‘Stree 2’. The horror-comedy sequel has taken the Indian film industry by storm, grossing an impressive ₹172 crore within just three days of its release. This stellar performance has set a new benchmark for female-led films, with ‘Stree 2’ debuting with an astonishing ₹64.8 crore, marking the highest opening for a female star this year.

The film’s success is a testament to Kapoor’s star power and the movie’s widespread appeal. As ‘Stree 2’ continues to captivate audiences across the country, Kapoor shared her excitement on social media, posting a celebratory film poster and expressing her gratitude with a simple yet heartfelt message.

The response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive, with social media flooded with praise. Commenters have hailed Kapoor as a box office sensation, calling her a “queen” and celebrating the film’s record-breaking achievements. Enthusiastic fans have expressed their admiration, noting the film’s “paisa vasool” (worth every penny) value and predicting even greater milestones for ‘Stree 2’.

As the film continues its phenomenal run, Kapoor’s role in the film has only added to her already impressive track record. Her portrayal in this sequel has resonated deeply with audiences, further cementing her status as a leading figure in Indian cinema.