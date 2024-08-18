Aparshakti Khurana celebrates ‘Stree 2’ success with family in London

Aparshakti Khurana is riding high on the success wave of his latest film, ‘Stree 2’. The horror-comedy sequel has made a remarkable impact, crossing the 100-crore mark at the box office just two days after its release. In light of this achievement, Khurana took to social media to share a heartwarming moment with his loved ones.

In a recent Instagram post, Khurana shared a charming video of himself celebrating with his wife and daughter in London, where they are currently enjoying some quality family time. “Celebrating Stree weekend with my favourite stree in London ❤️,” Khurana wrote in his caption, highlighting the joy and pride he feels in the film’s success.

Khurana’s portrayal of Bittu in ‘Stree 2’ has been met with widespread acclaim. The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, has not only impressed audiences but also set a new record as the highest-opening film of 2024. The cast includes notable actors like Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee, all contributing to the film’s strong reception.

As Aparshakti Khurana enjoys this professional milestone, he is already looking ahead to his upcoming projects. He is starring in ‘Badtameez Gill’, which will release on November 29 this year. Additionally, Khurana has two more projects in the works: ‘Berlin’ and a documentary titled ‘Finding Ram’.

With a successful film under his belt and several exciting projects on the horizon, Aparshakti Khurana’s career is certainly on an upward trajectory. As he takes a moment to celebrate with his family, it’s clear that the actor is both grateful for his recent success and eager for what the future holds.