Actor Abhay Deol, who had recently raised his voice over the growing roots of nepotism in the Bollywood industry, has now supported a multinational company’s decision to drop words like ‘fairness’, ‘whitening’ and ‘lightening’ for its products in all its future branding.

Taking it to his official Instagram handle, Deol posted that the ‘world backlash’ as well as Black Lives Matter movement have contributed to this cultural shift.

He wrote, “It took a world backlash and the #blacklivesmatter movement to give us a push in this direction. But make no mistake, all of you who have been vocal about the need for a cultural shift in regard to the sale and endorsement of fairness creams in our country contributed to this victory. We have a long way to go in breaking our conditioning of what constitutes for beauty, but this is a small step in the right direction. It’s the starting point to a long road ahead. What a beautiful beginning! #nomorefairandlovely #peoplepower (sic).”

Not just Abhay, but many B-town peeps have praised the decision taken by the company.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted about it and wrote: “It has been a long and sometimes a very lonely battle but results only happen when the whole nation participates in the movement.”

The move comes in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, and protests in the US after the death of George Floyd, which has compelled companies, globally, to reassess their businesses and marketing strategies for signs of racism, colourism and discrimination.