SRK’s daughter Suhana hints being heartbroken on leaving New York

Suhana Khan, daughter of one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has hinted that she is going to leave New York. She was studying filmmaking at New York University and is extremely heartbroken with the move.

A post shared by Suhana on Instagram hinting that she is going to leave the big apple. She has shared a monochrome picture of a building and a moving truck, which had “Don’t worry. Even if you leave New York, you will always be a New Yorker,” written on it.

For the caption, Suhana has given a broken heart emoji.

Suhana’s friends shared messages in her comment section.

One wrote: “New York already misses you.”

“You’re going to do amazing things,” said another.

A friend simply wished her good luck.

(With inputs from IANS)