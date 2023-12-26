SRK’s classmate recalls his late-night safe rides for friends

In a nostalgic trip down memory lane, Deepika Deshpande Amin, a former classmate of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan at Barry John’s theater group, unveiled a lesser-known facet of the superstar’s persona. Amin, in an exclusive interaction with Rajshri Unplugged, offered a heartfelt recollection of Khan’s altruistic nature during their theater days.

Amin began by shedding light on the strenuous late-night rehearsals that were a norm for the theater group. In those days, Shah Rukh Khan emerged as the sole possessor of a car within the group, a Maruti van that became not just a mode of transportation but a symbol of camaraderie and chivalry. Amin shared a charming anecdote, revealing how Khan, along with another classmate named Rituraj, took it upon themselves to ensure the safety of their female peers.

“Shah Rukh and Rituraj were the two people who had cars, and they used to drop all the girls off at their respective homes. It felt like a transport vehicle, and everyone used to pile up. Shah Rukh had the Maruti van, and he used to drop everyone off one by one at their homes. Everyone used to help each other. We used to all go and buy costumes together,” Amin reminisced.

The narrative painted a picture of a close-knit group bound not just by their passion for theater but also by a shared sense of responsibility and mutual assistance. Amin emphasized Khan’s gentlemanly gestures and how his willingness to ensure the safety of his female peers left an indelible mark on their collective memory.

Delving into the present, Amin expressed admiration for Shah Rukh Khan’s enduring zest and enthusiasm, asserting that the vibrant energy he possessed back then still defines him today. She spoke of his unwavering commitment to collaboration, always rallying with a contagious spirit, saying, “People talk about his energy, his enthusiasm, and how he is always saying, ‘let’s do this, let’s do that.’ And he used to help everyone a lot.”

In this revelation, Shah Rukh Khan’s benevolence and positive spirit shine through, portraying him not only as a masterful actor but also as a compassionate and supportive friend during their formative years in the world of theater.