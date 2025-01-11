SRK declines Maddock’s ‘Chamunda’ with Alia Bhatt

Maddock Films laid the foundation of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe with its genre-defining film ‘Stree.’ Subsequently, the house delivered an array of titles including ‘Bhediya’ and ‘Munjya’. Notably, all the titles feature interconnectedness with crossovers. Following the unprecedented success of ‘Stree 2’ the house recently dropped its MUC-style line-up for the next four years. Apart from anticipated sequels and threequels, the new titles are- ‘Thama,’ ‘Shakti Shalini,’ and ‘Chamunda.’ Ayushmaan Khurrana is headlining ‘Thama’ while Kiara Advani is in talks for ‘Shakti Shalini.’ As per reports, the makers wanted to rope in SRK for ‘Chamunda,’ but King Khan is not interested.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik wanted to have SRK join the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. However, the Badshah has declined the offer to enter the established franchise and lead ‘Chamunda’ alongside Alia Bhatt. “With Amar Kaushik at the helm, Maddock was bullish on casting Shah Rukh Khan for Chamunda with Alia Bhatt. But things didn’t pan out as expected.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by D’YAVOL X (@dyavol.x)



Moreover, the report added, “Shah Rukh Khan didn’t want to enter an already established universe and rather start a new world with Maddock and Amar Kaushik. He has asked the duo to come to him with something fresh and explore a genre never done before. The two are now exploring new names for Chamunda and hoping to team up with Shah Rukh Khan in a couple of years on something fresh.”

Had Shah Rukh greenlit the project, fans would have been in a frenzy. SRK joining Varun Dhawan, Rajkumar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and other Maddock stars, was sure to create waves. Meanwhile, previously Pinkvilla reported that Alia Bhatt is likely on board to join the franchise with ‘Chamunda.’ The title is going to hit theatres in 2026.

“Alia has always discussed multiple feature films with Dinesh Vijan and is now on the verge of collaborating with the producer. The actress has loved a psychological supernatural thriller, which could be her next after Love And War for the big screen. The talks are on, and things are expected to be on paper by the first quarter of 2025.”

Also Read: Kiran Rao reveals her ‘main issue’ after she and Aamir Khan started dating

Moving ahead, SRK is gearing up for his highly-anticipated title ‘King.’ The project will mark the theatrical debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan will star as a formidable antagonist.