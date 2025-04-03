Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls serving ‘ghatiya chai’ to Shah Rukh Khan in 1994

Bollywood is full of interesting behind-the-scenes stories, and director-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia recently shared a gem from the 90s. The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ star took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, recalling a time when Tigmanshu made tea for none other than Shah Rukh Khan—and by his own admission, it might have been the worst cup of tea SRK has ever had!

Long before Dhulia became a celebrated filmmaker, he was working as an assistant to director Shekhar Kapur. At the time, Kapur had just wrapped up ‘Bandit Queen’ and was staying in Mumbai, working on multiple projects—many of which never saw the light of day.

One such film was ‘Maut Se Jo Darte Nahin’, which had an impressive lineup of Shah Rukh Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Suniel Shetty.

During an interview with ANI, Tigmanshu Dhulia shared how they were brainstorming the script at Kapur’s flat when Shah Rukh dropped by. That’s when fate (and Kapur’s request) turned him into an impromptu chaiwala for the superstar.

Dhulia recounted, “Shekhar ji told me, ‘Go make some tea,’ so I went. Pehli baar maine dekha tha ki microwave kaisa hota hai. Yeh main aapko 94 ki baat bata raha hoon. Phir bhi mujhe lagta hai ki maine Shah Rukh ko bohot ghatiya chai banake pilayi hogi.”

One can only imagine SRK politely sipping on an experimental microwave-brewed tea while discussing a film that never got made!

While ‘Maut Se Jo Darte Nahin’ never made it to the big screen, Dhulia went on to carve a name for himself in Bollywood. He received critical acclaim for ‘Paan Singh Tomar’, which not only won a National Film Award but also made an impact internationally.

He also directed the hit ‘Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster’ and played the unforgettable Ramadhir Singh in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’.