Sonu Sood rallies support to save baby battling rare disease

Sonu Sood, the Bollywood actor known for his humanitarian work, has once again stepped up to help those in dire need. His philanthropic actions, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, have earned him admiration across India, and he continues to live up to that reputation.

This time, Sood’s efforts are focused on infants suffering from a rare and life-threatening condition called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), which leads to severe muscle weakness. The treatment for this genetic disorder is staggeringly expensive, with each case requiring an estimated Rs 16 crore for lifesaving medication.

In recent months, Sood has helped raise funds to save the lives of 11 babies diagnosed with SMA, providing them a second chance at life. Now, he has turned his attention to another child, seven-month-old Sehrish Fatema, who is fighting SMA Type 1, the most severe form of the disease.

Sood has passionately called for public support, urging people to contribute to a crowdfunding campaign aimed at raising the necessary funds for Sehrish’s treatment. “Even a small contribution can make a world of difference for this little girl and her family,” he shared, emphasizing the importance of collective effort in saving lives.

With Sood’s backing, the campaign has gained momentum, giving hope to Sehrish’s family and supporters.

On the professional front, Sonu Sood is busy with his upcoming film, ‘Fateh’, a cybercrime thriller that will mark his directorial debut. The film is being highly anticipated due to its promise of high-octane action sequences, which are expected to be on par with Hollywood blockbusters.

Alongside Sood, the film features veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez in prominent roles. ‘Fateh’ is ready for release on January 10, 2025, and fans are eagerly awaiting both his acting and directorial prowess on the big screen.