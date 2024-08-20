Sonu Sood helps return mortal remains from Saudi Arabia

Bollywood star and philanthropist Sonu Sood has once again captured the hearts of many with his latest act of kindness. Recently, Sood responded to a poignant plea on social media from a user seeking help to bring his uncle’s mortal remains back to India from Saudi Arabia.

The heartfelt request detailed that the user’s uncle had tragically passed away due to a heart attack, and despite the family’s efforts, the authorities in Saudi Arabia were not facilitating the repatriation of the body. Upon receiving the message, Sood quickly stepped in to assist, assuring the distressed individual that he would do everything possible to expedite the process. In a recent update, Sood confirmed that the remains are set to arrive in Hyderabad on August 20.

Mortal remains will reach Hyderabad airport by 04.35 pm today. Thanks for all the help @GirishPant_ bhai once again heartfelt condolences to the family . https://t.co/uN1wD1uRVR pic.twitter.com/MdRoYDXbo2 Advertisement — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 20, 2024

Sood took to social media to share the news, expressing his gratitude towards social activist Girish Pant, who played a crucial role in this endeavor. The update sparked a wave of admiration from fans, who took to various platforms to praise Sood for his compassion. One user commented, “Great work bhai,” while another went as far as to call him “God,” reflecting the widespread reverence for his selfless acts.

Sonu Sood’s reputation as a benevolent figure soared during the COVID-19 pandemic when he became widely known for his extensive humanitarian efforts, including providing medical aid and education to those in need. This recent act of kindness continues to reinforce his image as a true hero among the masses.

In addition to his philanthropic work, Sood is gearing up for his next cinematic project. The actor is eagerly awaiting the release of his directorial debut, “Fateh,” a cyber-crime thriller set to hit theaters on January 10, 2025. The film, produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions, promises to deliver high-octane action sequences and will feature Sood alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Naseeruddin Shah.

Sood’s dual role as both a dedicated philanthropist and a film industry innovator highlights his versatility and enduring commitment to making a difference both on and off the screen. As he continues to inspire with his actions and contributions, his fans and followers remain ever supportive, celebrating every milestone and act of kindness he undertakes.