Actor Sonu Sood has been constantly helping migrants amidst the pandemic. The actor has arranged buses for hundreds of migrants stuck in the city amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Working at the front, the actor has been setting an example for thousands of people who have claimed to help those poor migrants.

He has emerged as the messiah by arranging free buses for these migrant workers to their home states. In his initiative ‘Ghar Bhejo’, Sonu has so far sent over 750 migrant workers in around 20 buses to Karnataka and UP as more and more migrant labourers are getting in touch with him to seek redressal.

Taking everything into consideration, social media has expressed their gratitude and thanked the actor for working selflessly. Twitterati has been showering their love and respect to the actor. Also, he has been compared to other actors who have been doing nothing and sitting at the comfort of their houses.

“It was really moving for me to watch these migrants walking on roads, including the little kids and old parents. I shall continue doing the same for other states as well to the best of my abilities,” Sonu said in a statement.”

The 46-year-old actor had also donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors across Punjab and had provided his Mumbai hotel for accommodation of the medical workers. Not just this, Sonu has also been feeding thousands of underprivileged people along with providing meal kits to migrants in the Bhiwandi area during the holy month of Ramadan.

Earlier also, the actor has offered his hotel in the city for the healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and the paramedical staff, for staying as they battle the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s my honour to be able to do my bit for the doctors, nurses and para medical staff of our country who have been working day and night to save the lives of millions in the country. I’m really happy to open the doors of my hotel for these real time heroes,” the actor said in a statement.