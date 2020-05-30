Actor Sonu Sood has been constantly helping migrants amidst the pandemic. The actor has arranged buses for hundreds of migrants stuck in the city amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Working at the front, the actor has been setting an example for thousands of people who have claimed to help those poor migrants.

Recently, Sonu added another feather to his cap by airlifting 169 girls of Odisha’s Kendrapara district working in a garments manufacturing factory in Kerala. On Friday, the actor arranged a special flight for the girls of Rajnagar block of Kendrapara district who were working in Ernakulam, Kerala.

Along with them, nine other migrant workers from Odisha, who worked in another company, were also on the same flight.

The girls had earlier posted a photo on social media urging Odisha authorities to evacuate them from Kerala as their factory had been closed due to lockdown.

They said in the video, “Our owner had stopped paying us salaries and we want to go home at any cost. We have been stuck in our rooms since the factory shut down.” The girls said they had resigned from the factory over fears of being infected by COVID-19 and wanted to go back.

After the plight of the girls became public on social media, actor Sonu Sood stepped forward to help them. He was reportedly informed about the girls by one of his friends from Bhubaneswar. He took permission from the Odisha government and got an aircraft from Bangalore to airlift the girls from Ernakulam. The actor bore the entire cost of the flight.

Amidst the crisis, Sonu has emerged as a saviour for migrant workers. He has been doing his bit with open hands to help the people affected by the lockdown.