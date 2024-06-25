Sonam Kapoor wows in Dior ensemble at Paris Show

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor mesmerized attendees at the prestigious Dior Fall-Winter Haute Couture Show held in the heart of Paris, showcasing her innate style and elegance.

Sonam, renowned for her impeccable fashion choices, shared snippets of her glamorous outing on her Instagram handle, giving fans a glimpse of her stunning ensemble. Undoubtedly, the chic Dior Spectadior Pump she wore stole the spotlight, accentuated by a luxe brown leather jacket adorned with an artistic American flag motif.

Adding a playful yet sophisticated flair to her look, Sonam opted for a classy grey wool skirt and a navy polka dot tie, demonstrating her mastery in combining elements to create a unique and captivating appearance.

The event, held on a Monday, featured the latest haute couture collections from Dior, attracting fashion luminaries from across the globe. Sonam’s presence at such esteemed gatherings has become a common sight, as she continues to leave an indelible mark on the international fashion scene, having graced illustrious events like Paris Fashion Week and the Cannes Film Festival.

Acknowledged as one of the most influential figures in luxury fashion, Sonam’s endorsement power has been compared to industry stalwarts like Zendaya and Kylie Jenner, reaffirming her status as a trendsetter and tastemaker.

Beyond her contributions to fashion, Sonam also holds the distinction of being the only Indian actor on the South Asia Acquisition Committee of the Tate Modern Museum, showcasing her multifaceted talent and global impact.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor recently captivated audiences with her performance in the crime thriller ‘Blind,’ which premiered in July 2023. With two upcoming projects in the pipeline, the actress continues to captivate audiences both on and off the screen, leaving an indelible imprint on the world of entertainment and fashion alike.