Sonam Kapoor reveals being mocked for facial hair; was motivated by Kajol’s unibrow

Following marriage and motherhood, Sonam Kapoor is gearing up to make her comeback on the acting front. Over the years, the ‘Aisha’ actress has created a persona for herself with her impeccable taste in fashion, earning the title of a fashion icon. However, things weren’t always flowery for her. Recently, Sonam revealed that while growing up she was dealing with PCOS and had facial hair as a result. This caused people to mock her. However, Kajol, who was one of the top actresses during the time and rocked a unibrow, motivated the ‘Neerja’ actress.

During her appearance at Barkha Dutt’s We The Women summit, Sonam Kapoor recollected her teens and the health issues she faced. The actress said, “I had something called polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). And because of that, I had multiple hormonal issues. I put on weight when I turned 16 years old. Which is the time when you’re supposed to be at the prettiest- Sweet 16- that’s what all the books said. I had facial hair. And you break out in acne. I had people tell me ‘Oh, she’s Anil Kapoor’s daughter.’ You know, weird trolling things. And it goes away with age. It doesn’t stay. It’s just a typical hormonal teenage thing. And it went away. But I was traumatized by it.”

Continuing, she added that ‘DDLJ’ star Kajol inspired her who ruled the industry while sporting a unibrow. “At that time, I remember, Kajol had a unibrow. She never did her eyebrows. I remember my mom showing me Kajol’s picture, and said, ‘Look at her! She is the biggest heroine right now.’ I remember seeing that, feeling motivated.” She added that in 2017, Sanjay Leela Bhansali discovered her and cast her opposite Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Saawariya.’ The film marked the debut of both actors.

Sonam made her debut with Saawariya, which emerged as a box-office dud. However, moving ahead, she delivered a string of hits. These include ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo,’ ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,’ ‘Sanju,’ and more. Moreover, Sonam received critical acclaim for headlining the biopic ‘Neerja.’ Her last was ‘Blind,’ which debuted directly on Jio Cinema. Moving ahead, the actress has signed two films which are yet to be announced.