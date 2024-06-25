Hailey Bieber embraces gothic glamour while flaunting baby bump

Hailey Bieber, who is eagerly anticipating the arrival of her first child with husband Justin Bieber, recently showcased her unique sense of style in a stunning gothic-inspired outfit. The model took to Instagram Stories to share a snapshot of herself in a black lace bodysuit that perfectly highlighted her baby bump.

Hailey’s look was the epitome of chic as she paired the bodysuit with sleek black sunglasses, a dainty black purse, and a casually styled messy bun. Adding to her edgy ensemble, she donned a stylish black leather jacket from Rhode, which she wore while taking a stroll through the bustling streets of New York City. This layered, gothic look is just the latest example of Hailey’s evolving maternity style.

The exciting news of Hailey and Justin’s pregnancy was joyfully shared with fans in May via an Instagram post. In the announcement, Hailey proudly displayed her growing belly while holding a bouquet of flowers, radiating happiness and anticipation. The announcement was met with widespread excitement, particularly from Justin’s mother, Pattie Mallette. She shared her enthusiasm in an Instagram Reel, expressing her delight at becoming a grandmother. “I’ve been waiting for this day,” Pattie exclaimed. “Now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with you all. Oh my gosh, I’m gonna be a grandma!”

In a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, Hailey’s uncle, Billy Baldwin, also shared his joy about the expanding family. He expressed his heartfelt sentiments, stating, “I really feel like there’s no higher calling than that responsibility.”

Hailey and Justin Bieber, who first tied the knot in a private courthouse ceremony in September 2018 and later celebrated with a grand ceremony in South Carolina, have been openly sharing their pregnancy journey. Hailey has been particularly active on social media, offering her followers glimpses of her maternity fashion. Recently, she posted a mirror selfie showcasing a casual yet stylish outfit, embodying her chic maternity style.

In addition to her personal updates, Hailey has continued to highlight her professional achievements. Notably, she shared details of her collaboration with Yves Saint Laurent, proudly noting that she was four months pregnant during the campaign shoot. As she embraces this new chapter, Hailey Bieber continues to captivate with her fashion-forward approach to maternity wear, blending elegance with a touch of gothic glamour.