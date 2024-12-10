Sonali Bendre performs aarti at Ayodhya’s Sarayu ghat

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre recently visited the spiritual city of Ayodhya and participated in the aarti at Sarayu ghat. Known for her grace and humility, she expressed admiration for the arrangements made for visitors in the historic city.

Speaking to the media, Sonali shared her thoughts: “It’s wonderful to be here. The facilities are excellent, and the arrangements are very well managed. I truly enjoyed visiting Ayodhya.”

The city holds immense spiritual significance, particularly with the recent ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at the grand Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir.

The ceremony, held on January 22, was a momentous occasion attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a diverse gathering of religious leaders, spiritual figures, and representatives from tribal communities across India.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is a marvel of traditional Nagara-style architecture. Stretching 380 feet in length and 250 feet in width, the temple reaches a height of 161 feet. It features 392 intricately carved pillars and 44 grand doors.

The main sanctum sanctorum houses a magnificent idol of Shri Ram in his childhood form, which is the focal point for devotees.

The temple’s walls and pillars are adorned with detailed sculptures depicting Hindu deities and mythological scenes, a testament to the craftsmanship involved in its construction. Acharya Satyendra Das serves as the temple’s chief priest, overseeing the daily rituals and spiritual activities.

On the professional front, Sonali Bendre has had a remarkable career in Bollywood. She debuted in 1994 with ‘Aag’, sharing screen space with Govinda, Shilpa Shetty, and Shakti Kapoor. Her career highlights include hits like ‘Diljale’, ‘Major Saab’, ‘Sarfarosh’, ‘Zakhm’, and ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’.

Sonali’s personal journey has also been inspiring. In 2018, she was diagnosed with cancer and underwent treatment in the USA. Emerging victorious after months of struggle, she now uses her platform to raise awareness about the disease.