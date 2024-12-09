Rajkumar Rao opens up on ‘Stree 3’ production plans

2024 proved to be a glorious year for Rajkumar Rao with releases like ‘Stree 2’ ‘Srikanth’ and ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.’ The horror comedy inaugurated the 600-crore club for Bollywood and emerged as the biggest Hindi film of all time. The title starred Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. Following the film’s unprecedented success, producer Dinesh Vijan confirmed ‘Stree 3.’ Now, Rajkumar Rao shares the details about the film’s production plans.

During his conversation with News18 Showsha that the team is going to take its time to create a quality title rather than rush in. “Stree 3 will certainly happen but not anytime soon. We won’t be making it next year for sure because we don’t want to make just a project. Sometimes, a film does well and you would want to encash on it by making a second or a third part and you end up making it in a hurry. There’s a reason why we took six years to come up with Stree 2 after the first film.” However, that being said, Rao iterated that, fans won’t have to wait six years for the third film.

“Stree 3 will also take some time but definitely not six years. Till the time Amar (Kaushik; director), the writers, Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan; producer) and the whole team don’t come up with a great story, we don’t want to rush into it. We don’t want to make a film that leads people to say that the franchise value, quality or standard is going down. We want to keep pushing our boundaries and take part three a notch above.”

Previously, producer Dinesh Vijan revealed that ‘Stree 3’ is already in the works. The anticipation and expectations are high given the smashing success of the first two titles. Moreover, the second instalment’s post-credits scene intrigued fans who now expect Akshay Kumar’s return to the film franchise.

Meanwhile, during the interview, Rajkumar Rao also delved into his connection with his character Vicky. “I relate so much to Vicky’s goofiness and simplicity. There’s nothing bad in his heart. He’s so pure. At the same time, he can have a lot of fun with his friends. I’m that guy as well. But I don’t think I’ll ever fall in love with a ghost.”

The last film of the franchise, ‘Stree 2’ was the fifth title under the Maddock Cinematic Universe and the second ‘Stree’ film. The universe also boasts hit titles including ‘Bhediya’ and ‘Munjya.’