Sonakshi Sinha slams Mukesh Khanna for blaming her father over Ramayana blunder

Sonakshi Sinha has responded to actor Mukesh Khanna for his recent comments, where he criticized her for not answering a question correctly about the Ramayana during her appearance on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC) in 2019.

Khanna, in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, blamed Sonakshi’s father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, for not teaching her about the epic.

In the KBC episode, Amitabh asked Sonakshi a question about who Hanuman brought the Sanjeevani booti for in the Ramayana. She couldn’t recall the correct answer, which sparked a lot of public attention at the time.

Khanna, in his interview, took the opportunity to criticize Shatrughan Sinha, implying that it was his responsibility to educate his children about such important cultural references. He remarked that it wasn’t Sonakshi’s fault but rather her father’s for allowing her to grow up too modern.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sonakshi addressed Khanna’s comments, urging him to stop dragging up the incident for the sake of media attention.

“Dear Sir, Mukesh Khanna ji… I recently read a statement you made saying that it’s my father’s fault I did not answer a question about the Ramayana correctly on a show I attended many, many years back,” she wrote. She pointed out that there were other contestants who also didn’t know the answer, yet only her name comes up.

“You choose to keep taking my name, and only my name, for reasons which are quite obvious,” she added.

Sonakshi acknowledged that she “blanked out” during the KBC episode, a natural human reaction, and urged Khanna to let the matter go. She reminded him of the teachings of Lord Ram, who forgave even his enemies like Manthara, Kaikeyi, and Ravana.

“If Lord Ram can forgive, surely you can let go of this small thing,” Sonakshi Sinha wrote, adding that she didn’t need forgiveness from Mukesh Khanna but simply wanted him to stop bringing up the incident.

The actress also addressed Khanna’s comments about her upbringing, reminding him of the values her father had instilled in her. “The next time you decide to say anything about the values my father has instilled in me… please remember it’s because of those values that I have only said what I said, very respectfully,” she wrote.