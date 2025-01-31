Somy Ali, Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend, reveals plans for film about her life

Former Bollywood actress Somy Ali is taking steps to bring her personal story to the big screen, revealing plans to create a film based on her life.

After a successful yet brief career in Bollywood, Somy has set her sights on a new creative endeavor—telling her own story in an episodic format.

She shared her excitement in a recent interview with IANS, saying, “Finally, my goal is to do an episodic feature on my own life story. But at the moment, I am just dipping my toes in the pool.”

In addition to her filmmaking aspirations, Somy Ali has been keeping busy with her short film, ‘Gray’, which has earned a spot at the prestigious South Asian International Film Festival in Florida.

Reflecting on her journey, Somy spoke about her first film, ‘I Can Survive’, which had a significant impact when it was aired at a Hillary Clinton benefit.

The screening was part of an event where the former U.S. First Lady presented an award to a gang rape victim from Pakistan.

Somy’s latest project, ‘Gray’, takes a more critical look at political and social issues, particularly the frustrations surrounding former President Donald Trump’s re-election.

“The film depicts footage of several atrocities and has a psychological component to it. The question at its core is why we continue to allow such situations to happen,” Somy explained.

Looking ahead, Somy is excited about several upcoming projects. She’s working on four new short films, two of which will star Luis Da Silva, an actor known for his roles in major Hollywood films like ‘The Fast and the Furious’ sequels.

Somy, who recently welcomed Da Silva to the board of her NGO, ‘No More Tears’, sees his involvement as a significant win for the organization, which aims to support victims of human trafficking and domestic violence.