Somy Ali invites Lawrence Bishnoi for Zoom call amid threats to ex-boyfriend Salman Khan

Somy Ali, the former girlfriend of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has extended an invitation to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for a Zoom conversation. Currently in Sabarmati Central Jail, Bishnoi has been making headlines, and now Ali has taken to social media to initiate contact.

On Thursday, Somy Ali shared a post on her Instagram account featuring a picture of Bishnoi, addressing him directly. In her message, she expressed her curiosity about how he managed to conduct Zoom calls from prison. “Namaste, Lawrence bhai,” she began, before mentioning, “I have some things I’d like to discuss with you.”

She remarked, “Our favorite place in the world is Rajasthan, and we’d love to come to your temple for a prayer, but first, let’s have a Zoom call to discuss everything. Rest assured, these discussions will benefit you. Please share your mobile number; it would be a great favor.”

Her career in the entertainment industry began in the early 1990s, where she featured in ten Bollywood films alongside some of the biggest names in the industry. Her relationship with Salman, which lasted from 1991 to 1999, brought her significant media attention. After their breakup, Somy returned to South Florida to further her education, steering her life towards activism and focusing on women’s rights.

Somy, who ended her long-term relationship with Salman in 1999, has been living in the United States since then. Despite their tumultuous past, she has defended him in various interviews, emphasizing the importance of moving on from old grievances.

In an old interview, she shared her thoughts on the ongoing controversy surrounding Salman’s alleged hunting incidents. “If you’re attempting to kill someone or firing bullets at them, you’re crossing the line. I don’t support hunting as a sport, but these events happened years ago when Salman was much younger,” she stated.