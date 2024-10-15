Munawar Faruqui targeted by Lawrence Bishnoi gang? Comedian gets police protection

Comedian Munawar Faruqui has reportedly been on target of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, prompting Mumbai Police to step in and provide him with security.

This action follows threats made against Faruqui, who has previously been in the spotlight for his edgy and often controversial comedy routines.

The gang, led by Lawrence Bishnoi—currently imprisoned—has been in link to several major crimes, including the recent murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. According to media reports, Faruqui’s safety came under serious threat when members of the Bishnoi gang allegedly plotted to assassinate him during a live performance in Delhi last month.

Mumbai Police, speaking to the media, confirmed that there had been an attempt on Faruqui’s life, although the exact reasons behind the gang’s motives remain unclear.

It is believed, however, that the threats may be related to Faruqui’s past jokes, some of which have been perceived by certain groups as disrespectful toward Hindu deities. Although the comedian has faced legal challenges and protests in the past over his material, he has consistently denied any intention to hurt religious sentiments.

The plot to kill Munawar Faruqui reportedly began with the gang members tracking his movements closely, even sharing the same flight from Mumbai to Delhi before booking a room in the same hotel where he was staying.

However, Indian intelligence agencies uncovered the plan before the gang could carry it out. Authorities immediately informed the Delhi Police, who took swift action to prevent the attack.

While both Mumbai and Delhi police have confirmed that Faruqui is now under security protection, they have withheld further details to ensure his safety.

This isn’t the first time the Bishnoi gang has been at the center of such plots. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has already been investigating the group, having filed a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in August 2022.