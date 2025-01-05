‘Sky Force’ trailer: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya lead patriotic airstrike drama

The trailer for the much-anticipated film ‘Sky Force’ has officially dropped, offering a thrilling glimpse into one of India’s most daring military operations.

Set to release on January 24, 2025, just in time for Republic Day celebrations, the film promises to captivate audiences with its high-octane aerial combat sequences, emotional drama, and a narrative rooted in patriotism.

‘Sky Force’ brings together Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya in the lead roles. The film revolves around India’s first and one of its most deadly airstrikes on Pakistan, a pivotal moment in the country’s military history.

The ‘Sky Force’ trailer gives viewers a sneak peek into the gripping story of revenge, sacrifice, and valor, as soldiers risk their lives in the name of duty.

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, ‘Sky Force’ follows the journey of an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, played by Akshay Kumar. His character embarks on a mission of vengeance after a brutal attack that claims the lives of several Indian soldiers.

As tensions mount, Akshay’s character challenges his superiors to take a bold step: to carry out the country’s first-ever airstrike in retaliation. His powerful line, “Doosra gaal neta dikhate hai, hum fauji nahi” (Political leaders show the other cheek, not soldiers), sets the tone for the film, emphasizing the unwavering resolve of the armed forces.

Veer Pahariya, making his film debut, plays another IAF officer who partners with Akshay’s character in the high-stakes mission. However, as the operation intensifies, tragedy strikes when Veer’s aircraft is shot down, and he is reported missing in action.

This loss deepens the emotional stakes of the film, with Sara Ali Khan portraying Veer’s wife, who anxiously waits for news of her husband’s fate.

In addition to the stellar lead cast, ‘Sky Force’ also features actress Nimrat Kaur in a pivotal role, adding further depth to the film’s emotional narrative.

Dinesh Vijan, the founder and producer of Maddock Films, expressed his pride in bringing this untold chapter of India’s history to the big screen. He said, “The motto of our nation’s soldiers is never to leave any of their comrades behind. ‘Sky Force’ is a salute to that commitment, a story of profound bravery and selflessness.” Vijan also shared his belief that the film would leave a lasting impact on audiences, stating, “Some missions end, while others last a lifetime. ‘Sky Force’ promises to last a lifetime.”

Jyoti Deshpande, President of Media and Content Business at Reliance Industries and a producer of the film, added her thoughts on the film’s significance. “’Sky Force’ is not just a film; it’s a tribute to the bravery, patriotism, and indomitable spirit of our armed forces,” she said. “This poignant story shines light on a significant chapter of India’s history, honoring the sacrifices of our unsung heroes.”

Akshay Kumar, who plays the central role in the film, shared the trailer on his social media platforms, urging fans to witness this heroic tale. “This Republic Day, witness the untold story of a heroic sacrifice – the tale of India’s first and deadliest airstrike. Mission #SkyForce- In Cinemas 24th January 2025. #SkyForceTrailer is out now.”