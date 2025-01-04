Shahid Kapoor unveils raw swag in ‘Deva’: Teaser launch event on Jan 5!

Bollywood fans are in for a treat as Shahid Kapoor gears up to showcase his rugged and dynamic persona in ‘Deva’, an action-packed thriller by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.

The excitement soared with the release of a striking new ‘Deva’ motion poster, revealing Shahid in a never-before-seen avatar.

Armed with a gun and exuding raw charisma in a powerful dance pose, the poster hints at a cinematic extravaganza like no other.

Adding to the buzz, the film’s teaser is going to premiere at a grand fan event on January 5, 2025, at the Carter Road Amphitheatre in Mumbai.

Promising an unforgettable experience, the event will offer fans a first glimpse of what’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and penned by the celebrated writing duo Bobby–Sanjay, ‘Deva’ marks their Hindi cinema debut.

The film features Shahid Kapoor in the titular role, supported by Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati. Shahid plays a tough-as-nails police officer, donning a sharp, short hairstyle reminiscent of his ‘Haider’ days. He describes his role as one of the most challenging he’s undertaken.

The journey of ‘Deva’ began with its official announcement in May 2023. Principal photography kicked off in Mumbai in October 2023 and wrapped up by September 2024. The film’s music, composed by Vishal Mishra with a score by Jakes Bejoy, promises to elevate the high-octane narrative.

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios are leaving no stone unturned to ensure ‘Deva’ makes a grand splash.

With a stellar cast, gripping storyline, and breathtaking action sequences, the film is all ready to hit theaters on January 31, 2025.