Singham Again: Ranveer Singh steals the show with comic timing

The much-anticipated film ‘Singham Again’, directed by Rohit Shetty, has finally made its debut in theaters, and it’s already generating buzz online. Fans and critics alike are hailing the return of Ranveer Singh as the charismatic cop Sangram “Simmba” Bhalerao as one of the standout highlights of ‘Singham Again’.

His unique blend of comic timing, exuberance, and iconic style is winning over audiences, making him the undisputed favorite in this latest installment of Shetty’s cop universe.

Singh first burst onto the scene as Simmba in the 2018 film of the same name, quickly endearing himself to viewers with his cheeky demeanor and unforgettable one-liners. In ‘Singham Again’, he amplifies this appeal, seamlessly integrating humor into the film’s intense action sequences.

Reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with many users dubbing Singh the “best thing” about ‘Singham Again’.

One fan tweeted, “A glimpse of #Simmba but there’s so much more. Shoutout to #RohitShetty for introducing Simmba into this universe back in 2018, and now in 2024, the entire film’s fun is one side, and Simmba is on the other.”

A glimpse of #Simmba but there’s so much more . Shoutout to #rohitshetty jinhone iss universe mein simmba ko introduce kiya 2018 mei. aur ab 2024 mei Poori movie ka fun ek taraf aur simmba ek taraf. #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/wXXYQK39W7 — Yogi Baba Productions (@yogibabaprod) November 1, 2024

Another user echoed these sentiments, stating, “Ranveer Singh is the only best thing in Singham Again. It’s like we all have gotten another life from this boredom. Whenever he comes on screen, everyone bursts out laughing.”

Ranveer Singh is the only best thing in #SinghamAgain . It’s like we all have gotten another life from this boredom. Whenever Ranveer Singh comes to the screen everyone laughs out loud. #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/UtcqLIfW1r — (@TheCynicalRuler) November 1, 2024

Fans eagerly anticipated Singh’s entry into the film, and their enthusiasm was palpable. Many shared their excitement on social media, celebrating what they dubbed the “Epic Simmba Entry.” One excited fan remarked, “Witness the Epic Simmba Entry with Ranveer Singh!”

Singh’s knack for humor is apparent throughout the film, and audiences are taking notice. Comments about his comedic skills flooded social media, with one user asserting, “Ranveer’s hilarious comic timing is on point. Salman Khan’s entry might make the story a little interesting, but the best part was definitely Ranveer Singh and his jokes.”

Salman Khan’s entry might make the story a little interesting. But the best thing about the movie was #RanveerSingh and his jokes. Everyone was laughing out loud and quite impressed with RS’s comic timing. #AkshayKumar had the best entry among all.(2/n)#SinghamAgain #SalmanKhan — (@TheCynicalRuler) November 1, 2024

Behind-the-scenes glimpses and bloopers featuring Singh are also making waves, with fans sharing clips and commentary about his infectious energy and charm.