‘Singham Again’ dominates box office with 225.30 cr in India

Ajay Devgn’s latest hit ‘Singham Again’ is proving to be a blockbuster, drawing audiences in droves as it enters its third week in theatres.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, this action-packed film has collected a net of Rs 225.30 crore across India, solidifying its place among the biggest box office performers of the year. After pulling in Rs 38.70 crore over its second weekend, ‘Singham Again’ has shown remarkable staying power, continuing to attract audiences across the country.

The film, which is part of Rohit Shetty’s famed “cop universe,” combines thrilling stunts, intense action sequences, and a storyline that weaves in elements inspired by the ‘Ramayana’. This approach has created a mass appeal, with fans enjoying both the drama and the visual spectacle on the big screen.

‘Singham Again’ has now surpassed a gross total of Rs 300 crore worldwide, showcasing its popularity beyond Indian borders as well.

Released on November 1, 2024, during Diwali, the film was made available in both standard and IMAX formats, enhancing the cinematic experience. It was shot across multiple locations, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kashmir, and Sri Lanka, giving it a grand visual appeal.

With a star-studded cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff alongside Devgn, the film brings together some of Bollywood’s biggest names, contributing to its box office success.

However, ‘Singham Again’ has faced some international challenges. The film was banned in Saudi Arabia due to its portrayal of religious conflicts and Hindu-Muslim tensions, which sparked concerns about its suitability for local audiences. Despite this setback, the film has continued to perform exceptionally well in other regions.

The film’s digital streaming rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video for an impressive Rs 130 crore, ensuring fans can re-watch the film from home once its theatrical run concludes.

While ‘Singham Again’ received mixed reviews from critics, it has proven to be a crowd favorite, highlighting the staying power of Shetty’s cop universe and Devgn’s charisma in the lead role.