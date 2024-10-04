Shilpa Shetty: Celebrate women for strength, not sacrifice

Shilpa Shetty recently shared her thoughts on the common perception of women, emphasizing that they should be celebrated for their strength and resilience, rather than being limited to the idea of sacrifice.

The actress, known for her candid reflections on empowerment, made this statement during her appearance on the popular singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’.

In this special Navratri-themed episode, Shilpa joined actors Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri as guest judges, with Sachin-Jigar, Sachet-Parampara, and Guru Randhawa serving as the show’s mentors. Hosts Vipul Roy and Salman Ali also kept the energy high throughout the night.

The show’s top 12 contestants performed their hearts out, aiming to impress the esteemed guests. One contestant, Riya Bhattacharya, left a lasting impression not only with her singing but with her heartfelt tribute to her mother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Before her performance, Riya performed aarti for her mother, seeking her blessings. This emotional moment deeply resonated with Shilpa, who praised Riya’s gesture. She said, “Usually, when we talk about women, it is often about sacrifices. But I believe that women should be associated with strength and power. What you did today, Riya, makes your mother proud—and me as well.”

Shilpa also opened up about her own relationship with her mother, revealing the profound respect she holds for her. She expressed that much of her success is due to her mother’s unwavering support. “A mother is the strongest pillar in your life, one who will always stand by you unconditionally,” Shilpa shared. Witnessing the bond between Riya and her mother reminded her of her own connection, making the moment even more special for the actress.

As part of her Navratri celebrations, Shilpa also took to Instagram to give her followers a glimpse of the festive preparations at her Mumbai home. She posted a reel showcasing the beautifully decorated darbar for Goddess Durga, accompanied by offerings of prasad that she had personally prepared. In her heartfelt caption, Shilpa wrote, “Jai Mata Di. May this Navratri bring strength, positivity, and endless blessings to you and your loved ones.”

Fans of Shilpa Shetty can catch her appearance on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, which airs on Zee TV, and join in on her Navratri spirit through her social media updates.