Ananya Panday recalls leaking Suhana Khan’s and her own number

Ananya Panday recently shared a light-hearted yet relatable mishap involving her close friend Suhana Khan. In a candid conversation on Netflix India’s YouTube channel with comedians Raunaq Rajani, Anirban Dasgupta, and Sakshi Shivdasani, Ananya revealed how she accidentally leaked Suhana’s phone number.

It all started when Ananya tried to FaceTime Suhana, but Suhana didn’t pick up. In a spur-of-the-moment decision, Ananya took a screenshot and posted it on Instagram, captioning it “Missing Suhana, she’s not picking up.”

Unknowingly, Suhana’s phone number was visible in the screenshot. Shortly after, Suhana called Ananya in a panic, saying, “My number got hacked.”

Ananya, still unaware of her mistake, responded with concern, only to realize later that her post had exposed Suhana Khan’s number. Although she quickly deleted the image, it had done the damage, and Suhana found out the truth through someone else. Ananya admitted to feeling embarrassed but managed to laugh it off during the interview.

This was not the only time Ananya found herself in a similar situation. She recalled another incident where she accidentally leaked her own phone number. During an interview, she gave her number to a journalist for professional purposes. However, as the interview had already begun, they had shared her number on YouTube. The leak led to a flood of messages and calls, a situation she described as “chaotic.”

On the professional front, Ananya’s latest film, ‘CTRL’, is now streaming on Netflix. The Hindi-language thriller, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Avinash Sampath, showcases Ananya as Nella Awasthi and co-stars Vihaan Samat as Joe Mascarenhas. The movie follows Nella and Joe, an influencer couple whose relationship falls apart after Joe cheats on her. In response, Nella turns to an AI app to erase him from her life, but things take a dark turn when the AI begins to take control.