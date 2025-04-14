Congress forms human chain in Ranchi to reaffirm commitment to Constitution

Marking the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar, the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress organised a symbolic human chain in Ranchi, reinforcing its commitment to the Indian Constitution. The chain started from the Ambedkar statue in Doranda, moving through Swami Vivekananda Chowk and Devendra Manjhi Chowk, and ending at the statue of Dr Rajendra Prasad.

Congress workers passed along copies of the Constitution during the chain, symbolising its transmission and protection. At the conclusion, state Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh handed over a copy to Jharkhand in-charge K Raju, who placed it at Dr Rajendra Prasad’s statue and led a pledge to uphold constitutional values.

Advertisement

Speaking at the event, K Raju said, “This human chain sends a powerful message—every Congress worker is committed to defending the Constitution. Dr. Ambedkar’s vision of equality and justice remains our guide.”

Advertisement

He accused the BJP of trying to undermine the Constitution and warned that their inclination toward Manusmriti would push the country backwards.

Kamlesh echoed the concerns, accusing the BJP of systematically eroding constitutional provisions and fostering religious polarization. “This fight is ongoing. The Constitution is under threat, and Congress stands as its guardian,” he said.

Leader of Congress Legislature Party, Pradeep Yadav, warned of social regression if the Constitution is altered. “It is Congress’s duty to preserve its sanctity,” he said, while Deputy Leader Rajesh Kachhap termed the ideological battle as one between Ambedkar-Gandhi values and those of Godse and Manusmriti.

The event featured several leaders including Amba Prasad, Dr Pradeep Balmuchu, Shilpi Neha Tirki, Suresh Baitha, Mamta Devi, Shahzada Anwar, Jaleshwar Mahato, and Kedar Paswan. Former Union Minister Subodhkant Sahay, MLAs Bandhu Tirki and Banna Gupta, and grassroots leaders also joined the gathering.

The event concluded with a collective vow to protect the Constitution and carry forward Dr Ambedkar’s vision of an inclusive India.